Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Upstart by 104,187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point raised their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,059 shares of company stock worth $1,757,667 in the last ninety days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Trading Up 21.0 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.