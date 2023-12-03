PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of PROS worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PROS by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.18.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,839,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

