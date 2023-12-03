Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells $1,800,275.92 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 101,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,800,275.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,884.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $921.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.22. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on METC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

