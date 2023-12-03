Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.90 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Ingles Markets worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,298 shares of company stock worth $1,835,156. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

