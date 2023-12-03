Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,594,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 689,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

