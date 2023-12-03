Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,400 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 83.78, a current ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

