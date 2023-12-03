Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Zuora worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after buying an additional 1,225,569 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,395,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at $863,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $33,365.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Trading Down 1.2 %

ZUO opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.88. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zuora

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.