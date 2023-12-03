Swiss National Bank Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Orion were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 282.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 21.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 245,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 37.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,146,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 310,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE OEC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s payout ratio is presently 4.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

View Our Latest Report on Orion

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.