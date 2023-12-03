Swiss National Bank Has $2.65 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $25,521.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,402 shares in the company, valued at $825,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $25,256.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,497. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FBNC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About First Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

