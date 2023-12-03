Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Model N were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Model N by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 250,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $158,469.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $158,469.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,738 shares of company stock worth $989,130. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $916.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Model N Company Profile

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

