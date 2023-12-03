The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Insider Sells $591,373.40 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) insider Julie Gruber sold 30,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $591,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GAP Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $21.02 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 210.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. GAP’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.06%.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GAP

Institutional Trading of GAP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.