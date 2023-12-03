Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $7,057,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,387 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 190.3% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 620,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,292,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.58. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.95.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

