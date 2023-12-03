UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Macquarie lifted their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE:PATH opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,979,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 179,187 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of UiPath by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 515,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

