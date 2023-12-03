Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Upstart were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Upstart by 104,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,059 shares of company stock worth $1,757,667 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

