US Bancorp DE Acquires 494 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Caleres were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 664,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,232 shares of company stock worth $3,422,080. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.