US Bancorp DE Buys 1,009 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $202,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

