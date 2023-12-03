US Bancorp DE Buys 15,029 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 2,412.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,040 shares of company stock worth $6,750,615 over the last three months. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.45. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

