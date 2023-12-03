US Bancorp DE Buys 1,805 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

