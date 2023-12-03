US Bancorp DE Buys 871 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

