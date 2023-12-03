US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $183.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $189.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.26.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

