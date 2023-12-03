US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.4 %

Ziff Davis stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.19. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

