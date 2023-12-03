US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equitable were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Equitable by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Equitable by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 236.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

