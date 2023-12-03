US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.85. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.