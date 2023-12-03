US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,855,000 after buying an additional 9,500,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,219,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,014,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

