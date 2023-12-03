US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 25,108.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 3.8 %

SGML stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd.

About Sigma Lithium

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

