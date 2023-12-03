US Bancorp DE Has $230,000 Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,061 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,959 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,136,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

