US Bancorp DE Has $232,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILFree Report) (TSE:GIL) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

