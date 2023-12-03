US Bancorp DE Has $234,000 Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 796.6% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCI. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.