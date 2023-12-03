US Bancorp DE Has $238,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 165,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

