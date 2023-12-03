US Bancorp DE Has $239,000 Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU opened at $81.63 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $82.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EDU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

