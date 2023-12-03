US Bancorp DE Has $242,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

