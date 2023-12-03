US Bancorp DE Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

DEA stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.21%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

