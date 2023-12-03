US Bancorp DE Has $250,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $99.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

