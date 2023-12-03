US Bancorp DE Has $253,000 Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of THG opened at $125.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is -136.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

