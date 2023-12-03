US Bancorp DE Has $255,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after buying an additional 2,823,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after buying an additional 2,084,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Down 3.0 %

TCOM opened at $34.14 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.