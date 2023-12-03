US Bancorp DE Has $258,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

