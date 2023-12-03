US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $176.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

