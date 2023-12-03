US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

