US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 313.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.29. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

