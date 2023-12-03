US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GIII opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.