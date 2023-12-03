US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MXL opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -474.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. TheStreet downgraded MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

