US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

