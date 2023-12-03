US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wix.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Wix.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wix.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $105.70 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -621.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

