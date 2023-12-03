US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,263,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

