US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHCO. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 233.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,051,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 2,135,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 888,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,549,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 631,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

