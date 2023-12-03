US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,498 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in YETI were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,508,000 after buying an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 115,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

View Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.