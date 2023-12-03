US Bancorp DE Purchases 454 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $48.43 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

