US Bancorp DE Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

