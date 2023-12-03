US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,333,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,436,000 after buying an additional 1,258,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AM

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.