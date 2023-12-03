US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 225.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $91.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.